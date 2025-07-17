Ilona Maher Revealed That None of Her Previous Boyfriends Have Ever Come to a Rugby Game "I think that if somebody comes along who will enhance my life, I will take that opportunity." By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 17 2025, 2:23 p.m. ET Source: Mega

If someone asked us to find a person on this planet who is cooler than Ilona Maher, the search would take a while. The 28-year-old Olympic rugby champion has been dominating the sport since she was 17 years old. She went on to win three National Intercollegiate Rugby Association (NIRA) championships as a college player at Quinnipiac University.

Her Olympics debut was in 2020 in Tokyo with the U.S. Women's Rugby Sevens team. They didn't medal that year, but they secured the bronze in Paris four years later. Ilona is an incredible athlete, but where she really shines is on social media. That's where the rugby player supports body positivity with a comedic twist. It's hard to imagine someone like Ilona is single because she's such an epic catch. Is she married? Here's what we know.

Is Ilona Maher married?

By all accounts, Ilona is single and ready to do whatever she wants. In October 2024, she joked with People that she didn't have a dating life, period. "Honestly, I haven't been on a date in years," she admitted. She was busy before the Paris Olympics and has blown up considerably since. The always incredible Ilona got even more popular after her turn on Dancing With the Stars, which resulted in an amazing friendship with partner Alan Bersten. Their social media promotion was unbeatable.

Despite being too slammed to socialize, Ilona revealed that she often finds herself thinking about what her romantic future might look like. "I was heading home from rehearsal, and I saw these people going out to bars, and I was like, 'I'm young, I should be going out meeting people, talking to hot people.'" That feeling was fleeting, though, as Ilona said she usually realizes that she's often too tired to go out.

What does Ilona look for in a relationship?

Like all funny people, Ilona is looking for a partner with a great sense of humor who appreciates her impeccable comedic timing. "I recently was told by a man, 'You flirt by making fun.' I hear that, but I think it's also just like I flirt and then you come back with something, and it's like a back-and-forth that I really like, that sort of banter, I guess." She's a banter babe, and we love to see it.

There is a lot that comes with being a successful Olympic athlete who is also dominating the social media landscape. Ilona would apparently love to meet someone who can handle her success. This includes supporting her at her rugby games. She revealed that no partner has ever come to a game, which is baffling. It's a fair ask to want a person who is proud and wants to see her shine.