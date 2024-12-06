Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Mom Shares Disturbing Lyrics Featured on Baby Toy Record Player "I need an explanation from the manufacturer and whoever approved this." By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 6 2024, 9:39 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@carlidale3

Just when we thought we’d seen it all (and that manufacturers had learned from others' mistakes), TikToker @carlidal hits us with this absolutely inappropriate record player advertised for babies.

While we’re not sure where she bought it, she did share a link to the same product on Amazon (more on that below). The toy in question is honestly one of the most disturbing and hilarious things we’ve ever come across. Labeled as a "kids' gramophone" on Amazon, it features 96 cards and is marketed as an "interactive story music player." What it doesn’t mention in the description is that in one of the songs on the CD, it swaps out "kitty" with a vulgar term for female anatomy. Let's get into it!

A mom shared the inappropriate baby record player she bought that features the song "I Love Little P---y."

Offering 96 discs featuring a wide selection of sounds, including songs, stories, and classical music, all for just $21.99 on Amazon, you'd think you'd be a fool not to buy this record player for your baby, right? Wrong! Are you ready for this? TikToker @carlidale3 revealed the title of one of the discs, and it’s honestly going to leave you speechless. It’s called "I Love Little P---y," and the manufacturers even wrote that title right on the disc. Just slapped it right on there!

Clearly, the term was meant to replace "kitty," which would have been much more fitting for a baby toy, but it seems the manufacturers weren't exactly paying attention to who they were marketing to.

But wait, it gets worse. The word isn't just thrown in there once, it’s repeated multiple times throughout the lyrics. When the CD starts playing, a woman's voice introduces the song, "I Love Little P---y," and then a child's voice chimes in, saying, "This song is just for you, little kitty. You can sit here in my lap while we sing." Oh, wait, they used "kitty" in the intro, so clearly they were aware of the options!

Then, the little girl starts singing. Here's how the song goes: "I love little p---y, her coat is so warm, And if I don't hurt her, she'll do me no harm. I sit by the fire, and I'll give her some food, And p---y will love me because I am good." The young girl then proceeds to the sing the song again, giving the family a double dose of "I Love Little P---y!"

While one person sarcastically joked, "I remember this nursery rhyme from when I was a kid," another commenter had an even better take: "This must be from the 'Temu after dark' collection."

