London, Mexico City, and Cardiff Are Just Some of the Locations Where 'Infinite' Was Shot

London, Mexico City, and Cardiff Are Just Some of the Locations Where 'Infinite' Was ShotBy Leila Kozma
Jun. 9 2021, Published 12:14 p.m. ET
Antoine Fuqua's latest sci-fi thriller, Infinite, revolves around a man named Evan Michaels (Mark Wahlberg) who will become capable of saving the world — once he digs down deep enough and uncovers more information about the many lives he has lived over the course of history.
Based on D. Eric Maikranz's best-seller The Reincarnationist Papers, the tightly paced movie captures Evan's wildest adventures. So, where was the movie filmed? Here's what you should know about the shooting locations.
These are some of the locations where 'Infinite' was filmed.
From the U.K. coastline to the bustling streets of London, the trailer of Infinite features a varied range of settings. Some of the scenes were reportedly filmed in Cardiff, Wales, U.K., with notable filming locations including the Mercure Hotel on 24 Newport Road, Cardiff. It's understood that filming took place outside and inside the upscale hotel.
As the BBC reported in October 2019, a road closure was implemented on Newport Road, Cardiff, for at least some of the shooting. Meanwhile, bright yellow traffic lights were used to make the setting look more like New York. As a few tweets reveal, NYPD-branded vehicles also appeared on the set.
"Apparently they're filming Mark Wahlberg's latest film on Newport Road and you can see it from my office window, Cardiff looks nothing like New York City though," tweeted @jodylaforge in October 2019.
Some fans believe that a Cardiff building also moonlighted as an NYPD police station.
The Farnborough Airport also features in 'Infinite.'
According to a map provided by Latlong.net, additional scenes may have been filmed in Bute Park near Cardiff Castle and Cardiff Bridge. This couldn't be corroborated, however. Additional filming locations reportedly include the Farnborough Airport in Farnborough, Hampshire, England, U.K. Some scenes were filmed in London.
The Infinite crew also traveled to Scotland, Thailand, Nepal, and the Alps, per Deadline.
According to Mexicanist, the crew visited the historic city of Guanajuato, Mexico, in the fall of 2019. The labyrinthine underground tunnel system of the city will also appear in the background of some scenes.
Some of the shooting took place in Mexico.
The crew also made a pitstop in Mexico City. The imposing building of the Centro Histórico de la Ciudad de México, the Zócalo, the Paseo de la Reforma, Periferico Sur, Autopista Urbana Sur, and the Avenida Revolución are just some of the Mexico landmarks and avenues where the shooting is said to have taken place.
Some fans also believe that some of the scenes were filmed in New York. The rumors couldn't be verified at this time.
So, when was 'Infinite' filmed?
The filming of the movie began in the second half of 2019. According to Deadline, the production was completed on Christmas Eve 2019. The release date of Infinite was first moved from Aug. 7, 2020, to May 28, 2021, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was later on postponed again. The feverishly anticipated movie will become available on Paramount+ on June 10, 2021.