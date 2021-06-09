London, Mexico City, and Cardiff Are Just Some of the Locations Where 'Infinite' Was Shot

Antoine Fuqua's latest sci-fi thriller, Infinite, revolves around a man named Evan Michaels (Mark Wahlberg) who will become capable of saving the world — once he digs down deep enough and uncovers more information about the many lives he has lived over the course of history.

Based on D. Eric Maikranz's best-seller The Reincarnationist Papers, the tightly paced movie captures Evan's wildest adventures. So, where was the movie filmed? Here's what you should know about the shooting locations.