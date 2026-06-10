Restaurant Owner Goes Viral After Calling Out Influencer's $1,800 Collaboration Fee "Bro sent the invoice like you begged him to fly in from Dubai." By Alisan Duran Published June 10 2026, 10:07 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@nothingmanpgh

A Pittsburgh restaurant owner sparked a viral debate after sharing screenshots of an influencer's collaboration proposal. The messages revealed pricing that reached as high as $1,800 in exchange for social media coverage and promotional content.

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The controversy only grew after the restaurant owner claimed the creator later threatened legal action over the public post. The exchange quickly spread across X, drawing millions of views and thousands of reactions.

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What was included in the influencer's $1,800 collaboration offer?

Troy Beck, owner of Nothingman in Pittsburgh, first shared screenshots of a direct message he received from food influencer Wasil Daoud. In the message, Wasil introduced himself as a creator with millions of followers across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube and asked whether the restaurant would be interested in discussing collaboration opportunities.

According to the screenshots, Wasil later sent Troy two paid promotional packages. The first package cost $1,200 and included one Instagram Reel and two Instagram Stories. A second package cost $1,800 and included an Instagram Reel, a TikTok repost, a YouTube Shorts repost, and three Instagram Stories.

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Troy appeared unimpressed by the proposal. After reviewing the pricing, he responded, "Oh lol yeah nah, we aren't interested in that." He later shared the exchange on X alongside the caption, "The life of a restauranteur." The post quickly gained traction, accumulating millions of views and generating debate about influencer marketing, restaurant promotions, and whether creators should charge businesses for coverage.

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The viral post led to backlash and alleged legal threats.

The story took another turn when Troy shared additional screenshots that appeared to show Wasil warning him about potential legal action. In one message, the influencer allegedly wrote, "Hi Troy, my attorney has been trying to reach you. There's a cease and desist in your inbox."

Troy responded skeptically and later posted another screenshot showing a conversation with someone identified as a lawyer. In that exchange, the attorney allegedly told him there was "no merit" to the threat and described it as "fake lawyer bulls--t."

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The follow-up post was captioned, "Update: JUDGE JUDY! Over a tweet!" and generated another wave of reactions. One X user wrote, "Bro sent the invoice like you begged him to fly in from Dubai." Another commented, "I hate influencers. I can't wait for this culture to die."

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Additional users criticized the pricing structure and questioned the value of influencer marketing. One commenter joked that the influencer wanted restaurants to pay for content that didn't guarantee any return, while another mocked the proposed collaboration packages.

Troy also joined the discussion in the replies. Responding to a user who suggested the promotion seemed inexpensive given the influencer's audience size, he explained that his business already has a strong local following. "I spend 0 dollars and have a pretty solid following," he wrote, adding that he prefers focusing on serving customers who visit and support the restaurant.