Instagram Adds a New Link Sticker to Share Links to Your Story

As Instagram continues to move away from its original model, breaking the mold of a photo-sharing app as head of Instagram Adam Mosseri stated it would do, the app has gone through a handful of changes that have made things a bit trickier for users.

For starters, Instagram has now made it more difficult to share a post to your story, implementing an entirely new sticker to serve the job, and users even have the option to hide their likes from view.