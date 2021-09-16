The Crew Members of the Inspiration4 Space Flight Are All Civilians — Here's Who They Are

Hayley, who represents the Hope seat, is a St. Jude's physician's assistant and childhood cancer survivor. At 29 years old, she is the youngest American to fly in space. She was handpicked by Jared Isaacson for the crew.

She said (per CBS), "It's an incredible honor to join the Inspiration4 crew. This seat represents the hope that St. Jude gave me and continues to give families from around the world, who, like me, find hope when they walk through the doors of St. Jude."