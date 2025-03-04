Ione Skye and Adam Horovitz Were Married for Seven Years but She Kind of Sabotaged It Ione Skye said Adam Horovitz is the "first great love" of her life. By Jennifer Tisdale Published March 4 2025, 3:56 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In March 2025, actor Ione Skye dropped her memoir Say Everything. The title is a nod to the 1989 movie Say Anything, which propelled her into stardom. Regardless of their status at the time, whenever a celebrity releases an autobiography there is always some pretty juicy gossip housed within. Ione's book is filled to the brim with incredible stories and wild name drops. For example, her mother had a sexual relationship with Warren Beatty off and on for decades.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Ione is the daughter of Scottish singer Donovan Leitch, whose spooky song "Season of the Witch" is a must-have for all Halloween playlists, she barely knew her father. Despite that, she still befriended other nepo babies who were also living in Los Angeles. This inevitably led her to some pretty famous friendships and more than one celebrity-fueled relationship. In fact, Ione was married to Beastie Boys member Adam Horovitz for seven years. Let's take a look back at their time together.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

The Ione Skye and Adam Horovitz relationship timeline begins with a Red Hot Chili Pepper.

When Ione met Adam, she was dating Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis and had been since she was 16. The year was 1986 and Anthony was 24. As Ione told her daughter 40 years later, times were different then. This relationship lasted two years, during which Ione tried to save Anthony from his heroin addiction, while she suffered through his many dalliances with other women.

She finally had enough in 1988, after meeting Adam at a party. Ione said that Adam was the "first great love" of her life, and described a relationship filled with "dancing backstage at Sonic Youth, wearing free clothes from Adidas and the Beastie Boys’ X-Large brand, and throwing house parties where our old friends mixed with Hollywood hotshots." They were, in her words, the "perfect amount of famous." They married in 1992.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, Ione had been pushing down some feelings she had her entire life. While married to Adam, Ione couldn't ignore them anymore and decided to explore her interest in women. Because she got married so young, Ione said, "I’d missed the in-between years of going out and being young and careless and stupid, even." This resulted in multiple instances of cheating with women like Alice Temple as well Jenny Shimizu and Ingrid Casares, both of whom dated Madonna. Adam and Ione divorced in 1999.

Article continues below advertisement

Ione Skye married singer Ben Lee in 2008.

According to The Guardian, Ione met Australian singer Ben Lee in 1996 when he was in Los Angeles recording an album. Ben, who was 18 years old at the time, was invited to a Christmas party at Ione's house by a mutual friend. Ben recalled thinking that he wanted his life to be just like this, but the fact that Ione was 26 years old made dating a bit difficult at the time. They still bumped into each other from time to time.