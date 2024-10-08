Home > Entertainment Lisa Marie Presley's Memoir Reveals She Kept Her Son's Body for Two Months After His Death Lisa Marie Presley's posthumous memoir reveals that she kept her son's body in her home for two months after his death in 2020. By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 8 2024, 3:02 p.m. ET Source: Mega

More than a year has passed since Lisa Marie Presley's death, and her memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, is finally available for readers. The book provides a deeply personal glimpse into her life, including a shocking revelation about how she dealt with the death of her son, Benjamin Keough.

Completed by her daughter, Emmy-nominated actress Riley Keough, the memoir reveals a shocking detail: Lisa Marie kept her son's body in her home for two months following his tragic death on July 12, 2020.

In her memoir, Lisa Marie writes that after Benjamin died by suicide at age 27 in 2020, she kept his body at home on dry ice for two months. "My house has a separate casitas bedroom and I kept Ben Ben in there for two months. There is no law in the state of California that you have to bury someone immediately," Lisa Marie notes. "I found a very empathetic funeral home owner … She said, 'We'll bring Ben Ben to you.'"

Lisa Marie writes that the room was set at 55 degrees to preserve Benjamin's body, noting that she "got so used to him, caring for him and keeping him there." She admits, "I think it would scare the living f--king piss out of anybody else to have their son there like that. But not me. I felt so fortunate that there was a way that I could still parent him, delay it a bit longer so that I could become OK with laying him to rest."

She grappled with the decision of where to bury her son — Hawaii or Graceland — and ultimately chose Graceland. Benjamin's grave has since been "slightly moved" to make room for Lisa Marie's burial in the cemetery.