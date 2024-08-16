Remember When Someone Tried to Steal Graceland From the Presleys? An Arrest Has Been Made
"She's probably 'All Shook Up' this morning."
Imagine the incredible things people could accomplish if they put all their focus into doing legitimate work instead of shady stuff. The Missouri woman who allegedly tried to defraud the Presley family out of Graceland really put the work in. She did a lot. (Allegedly.) It's wild to think what she could have done if she'd put all that determination into something good.
Here's what to know about the fraudulent scheme that Lisa Jeanine Findley is alleged to have run to try to scam Elvis Presley's family out of their iconic Memphis mansion.
Lisa Jeanine Findley was arrested after allegedly trying to steal Graceland from the Presleys.
Lisa Jeanine Findley of Kimberling City, Mo., went by a whole lot names, according to the DOJ. The 53-year-old was apparently also known as Lisa Holden, Lisa Howell, Lisa Jeanine Sullins, Gregory Naussany, Kurt Naussany, and Carolyn Williams.
"As alleged in the complaint, the defendant orchestrated a scheme to conduct a fraudulent sale of Graceland, falsely claiming that Elvis Presley’s daughter had pledged the historic landmark as collateral for a loan that she failed to repay before her death,” said Nicole M. Argentieri, principal deputy assistant attorney general and head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, per the DOJ.
"As part of the brazen scheme, we allege that the defendant created numerous false documents and sought to extort a settlement from the Presley family," she continued. "Now she is facing federal charges. The Criminal Division and its partners are committed to holding fraudsters to account."
So what exactly did Findley supposedly do, exactly? Buckle up, because it's a doozy.
First she reportedly posed as three different people from a fake private lender called Naussany Investments. She allegedly created a whole bunch of fake loan documents indicating that Lisa Marie Presley (who died in 2023) had borrowed $2.8 million from the company in 2018, and even forged Lisa's signature along with a Florida notary public's.
On the fake loan docs, it apparently said that Lisa Marie had put Graceland down as collateral. So when Findley claimed Lisa Marie didn't pay back this supposed loan, Findley reportedly tried to "settle" the matter by seeking $2.85 million from the Presleys.
Then, Findley apparently filed a false creditor's claim with the California Superior Court, along with a fake deed of trust with the county register's office in Memphis.
But she wasn't done yet, allegedly. She then reportedly put out a fake foreclosure notice in a daily Memphis newspaper called The Commercial Appeal, with claims that Naussany Investments was going to auction off Graceland in May 2024.
When the Presley family then sued Naussany Investments, Findley allegedly submitted fake court filings. And after the media caught wind of the whole ordeal, Findley reportedly wrote letters to the Presleys, the media, and the Tennessee state court in which she blamed the whole thing on an identity thief in Nigeria.
Now, Findley has been charged with mail fraud and aggravated identity theft. If she's convicted, she faces a maximum of 20 years behind bars for the mail fraud, and a minimum of two years for the identity theft.