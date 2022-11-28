'Fame' and 'Flashdance' Actress and Singer Irene Cara Has Passed Away at 63
Actress and singer, Irene Cara, best known for starring in the '80s favorites Fame and Flashdance — along with singing on the films' respective theme songs — has passed away.
Irene was only 63 years old.
Irene's death was announced on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, by her publicist Judith Moose.
Fans of the Cuban and Puerto Rican Academy award-winning talent have taken to social media to share their condolences and look for answers. So, what is Irene Cara’s cause of death? Here’s everything that we know.
Irene Cara’s cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public.
Prayers up! In the early hours of Nov. 26, Judith took to Twitter — via Irene’s account — to share the sad news with fans about her passing.
“This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can't believe I've had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I'll be reading each and every one of them and know she'll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans,” Judith shared.
In the tweet, Judith shared a screenshot of an official statement. "Irene's family has requested privacy as they process their grief," the statement reads. "She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films."
Additionally, the statement says that Irene’s cause of death is currently unknown, but the family will share details once the “information is available.”
As of now, the family shares that “funeral services are pending and a memorial for Irene’s fans will be planned at a future date."
Irene Cara amassed over 40 acting credits during her time in Hollywood.
Fans who are familiar with Irene know that she started her career in the ‘70s portraying the role of Iris in The Children’s Company. Irene continued to spread her talent in various roles in projects such as 1975’s Aaron Loves Angela and 1980’s Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones, per Irene's IMDb page.
However, Irene's role as Coco in the 1980 film Fame catapulted her career. From there, Irene showcased her vocal skills in the music from the film while continuing to build her acting resume.
Irene sang several songs for the 1983 film Flashdance, including the theme song “Flashdance … What a Feeling,” which earned her and the writing team an Oscar for Best Original Song in 1984.
Irene went on to act in other films and TV shows including 1984’s City Heat, 1989’s Caged in Paradiso, 1992’s The Magic Voyage, and more.
It’s always devastating to hear that icons have passed away, but Irene’s talent and legacy will continue to live on.
Our thoughts are with Irene Cara's family and loved ones.