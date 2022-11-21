'Supernatural' Actress Nicki Aycox Has Died at Age 47

Nicki's official cause of death has not been disclosed publicly, but the actress had been battling leukemia.

In March 2021, Nicki announced on Instagram that she had been diagnosed with the cancer. She posted a photograph of herself receiving treatment, and in the caption, she wrote, "Hi all! Sorry 4 time away. I can’t believe my last 3 months. But, it makes sense now. I became very ill thinking I had Covid in Jan and Feb. Well things came to a head. I ended up in a hospital diagnosed with leukemia."