'Supernatural' Actress Nicki Aycox Has Died at Age 47
Actress Nicki Aycox, best known for her roles in films such as Jeepers Creepers 2 and The X-Files: I Want to Believe, has sadly died at the age of 47. In the early 2000s, she became known for her role on the CW series Supernatural as a demon named Meg Masters, who later becomes an ally to the Winchester brothers.
Nicki has appeared in a multitude of roles over the years, but recently retired due to illness. What was her cause of death? Here's everything you need to know.
What was Nicki Aycox's cause of death?
Nicki's official cause of death has not been disclosed publicly, but the actress had been battling leukemia.
In March 2021, Nicki announced on Instagram that she had been diagnosed with the cancer. She posted a photograph of herself receiving treatment, and in the caption, she wrote, "Hi all! Sorry 4 time away. I can’t believe my last 3 months. But, it makes sense now. I became very ill thinking I had Covid in Jan and Feb. Well things came to a head. I ended up in a hospital diagnosed with leukemia."
She added, "I want everyone to know I’m doing incredibly well and fighting my way thru chemo. I will update with a better pic of myself, and talk about staying positive thru the worst of times. 😊❤️take care of yourself all! I’ll be back better, stronger, and wiser!"
Sadly, on Nov. 17, 2022, her sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky announced her death on Facebook: "My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her."
Until March 2022, Nicki would give monthly updates checking in with fans and reporting on her treatments. Her last post is from March 25, 2022, when she posted a video of herself in a hospital bed jamming out to '80s music following a tough round of chemotherapy.
Following the news of her death, many friends and fans expressed their sympathy, including Supernatural creator Eric Kripke.
Eric wrote on Twitter, "Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our first #MegMasters, passed away. Too young. She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like ‘lackluster’ legendary."