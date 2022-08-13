Is Prime Video's 'A League of Their Own' Series a Reboot? Let's Investigate
The 1992 film A League of Their Own was not only a critical and commercial success, but was elected for film preservation in the United States National Film Registry as being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant." Now, the Prime Video series A League of Their Own returns to good old-fashioned women's baseball with a few twists up its sleeve.
Is the 2022 A League of Their Own a reboot of the film? How are they similar and different? Here's what you need to know.
Is Prime Video's 'A League of Their Own' a reboot of the movie?
According to Variety, both the show and the film version of A League of Their Own take place in 1943, the same year that the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League was formed. The purpose of the women's league was to keep baseball alive and well after many of the male players were drafted, which nearly shut down Major League Baseball.
However, the original film followed a variety of characters that were divided into multiple teams, including the Rockford Peaches, the Racine Belles, Kenosha Comets, and South Bend Blue Sox. The television series focuses primarily on the Rockford Peaches team with brand-new characters and storylines.
There was a short-lived television series based on A League of Their Own that aired on CBS in 1993. The first TV series re-used characters from the original movie, with some of the original actors reprising their roles. Sadly, the television series only aired five episodes.
According to a notice from Deadline in August 2020, the Prime Video series is a reboot of the original television series rather than the film itself. Since the TV series is based on the film, you could also argue that A League of Their Own on Prime Video is a reboot of both.
In a fun nod, Rosie O'Donnell, who appeared in the original film, appears as a guest star in the TV series.
Will there be 'A League of Their Own' Season 2?
Thankfully, the new characters and storylines have been a critical and commercial success, leaving fans wondering when Season 2 will arrive. According to co-creators Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson, Season 2 might not be far off at all. During an interview for the show's Television Critics Association panel, Will hinted that the production was ready to roll.
"We’ve already started writing and bringing the story for Season 2. Our hope is to shoot in like, mid-spring. And we’ll see how that works out with everything coming to this a lot,” Will said. “You know, this is our launch day. We’ve all been working on this show for such a long time."
Will added, "And we get to now have this moment of seeing how it connects with the world and everything else comes after from there. But we’re just so happy to be proud to be in this moment and be telling these stories and we can’t wait to go back and do more."
A League of Their Own on Prime Video stars Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Roberta Colindrez, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Priscilla Delgado and Nick Offerman. All episodes of Season 1 are now available for streaming.