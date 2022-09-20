Rumors Claim That Adnan Syed Got Married While in Prison

Rabia Chaudry hosts a separate podcast called Undisclosed and opened up about Adnan's wedding there. She said the marriage rumors were completely true, but that Adnan is now divorced. The woman who allegedly tied the knot with Adnan is named Kendra.

Rabia claims Kendra met Adnan while she was visiting a different prisoner at the Jessup Correctional Institute. They married in 2008 but called it quits two years later.