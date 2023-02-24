Is Alex Murdaugh in Jail or out on Bond? Here's What to Know

In the age of live streamed court proceedings, the whole world is able to gain firsthand insight into some of the biggest legal trials today. The latest case to captivate the attention of the U.S. (and beyond) is that of Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced legal scion facing charges of murdering his son Paul and wife Maggie. In addition to being accused of the killings, Murdaugh has been involved in numerous other scandals and is facing over 100 criminal charges.

Article continues below advertisement

The situation has already become about as layered as can be, leaving some wondering what's going on. That said, is Murdaugh currently in jail or out on bond? Let's unpack the legal proceedings.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Alex Murdaugh in jail or out on bond?

Alex Murdaugh is currently being held without bond at a Richland County jail in South Carolina. He has been imprisoned since October 2021.

Per the Independent, Murdaugh was shot in what appeared to be a botched hit attempt on Sept. 4, 2021. He survived and decided to enter rehab on Sept. 5, 2021, after revealing that he struggled with opioid addiction for 20 years. However, on Sept. 13, 2021, Murdaugh confessed to orchestrating his own shooting as part of a life insurance fraud plot. Murdaugh and his associate Curtis Smith were arrested and charged.

Article continues below advertisement

Murdaugh was released on bond so that he could return to rehab. On Oct. 14, 2021, the disgraced heir was released from rehab and then promptly arrested again on charges of stealing funds from Gloria Satterfield's family. For context, Satterfield worked as a housekeeper for the Murdaugh family before dying after tripping and falling at the Murdaugh estate. The family claimed that Murdaugh never paid them in the wrongful death lawsuit that they won.

#AlexMurdaugh's defense attorney Dick Harpootlian pokes fun at the prosecution spending several hours questioning Murdaugh about his financial crimes. "I could have sworn this was a murder case," Harpootlian said. "For the last two hours we haven't heard the word murder." pic.twitter.com/4Av9fdrY3o — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) February 23, 2023