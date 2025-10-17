Is Amelia Leaving 'Grey's Anatomy'? Inside Her Future on the Medical Drama Caterina Scorsone portrays the complex neurosurgeon in the timeless ABC smash hit. By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 17 2025, 3:15 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Few television shows are as unpredictable as Grey's Anatomy. The medical drama has entertained audiences for more than two decades because it constantly keeps viewers on the edge of their seats with what happens inside the walls of the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. One of the things that viewers can't resist is a farewell. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) is a neurosurgeon who gained the trust of the fans with her magnetic personality. The character added a spark of charm to the beloved series.

Article continues below advertisement

Nothing lasts forever, and that's something the staff members of the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital know very well. The alarms were raised when it was revealed that Caterina wasn't listed as a cast member in several episodes of Season 22. Is Amelia leaving Grey's Anatomy? Here's what fans can expect out of the neurosurgeon in the future. Hope never dies in the chaotic medical facility that reigns over television.

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

Is Amelia leaving 'Grey's Anatomy'?

According to a report by TV Line, Amelia isn't leaving Grey's Anatomy for good. Producing a major television series is hard, especially when the entertainment industry goes through major structural changes. The neurosurgeon hasn't reached the end of the road. Grey's Anatomy needs to go through budget cuts in order to move forward. These budgeting measures led to Amelia being written off for the drama until at least 2026, when the character will be given an opportunity to come back.

Fans of Grey's Anatomy are used to seeing their favorite characters come and go. Gaius Charles, Jerrika Hinton, and Patrick Dempsey are some of the main cast members from the story who have made their way out of the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Caterina is no different. The actor is aware of how everything moves at ABC, meaning that the Grey's Anatomy cast is always adding new members, while letting other ones go. The actor built a great part of her career thanks to the franchise.

Article continues below advertisement

Caterina Scorsone's impact as Amelia Shepherd continues.

The world of Grey's Anatomy constantly expands. When the network realized that their medical drama was a massive success, it seemed obvious for ABC to approve the development of some spinoffs. These television shows were designed to give audiences the opportunity to follow some of their favorite characters away from the main storyline. Caterine is known for making appearances as Amelia Shepherd in these alternate projects. The neurosurgeon knows how to move around the lot.

Source: ABC