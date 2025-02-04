Is Andrea Brooks Pregnant, or Is It Just Faith on 'When Calls the Heart'? Fans need clarification! By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 4 2025, 9:27 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@andreakbrooks

As a recurring cast member on Hallmark's When Calls the Heart, Andrea Brooks has become a fan favorite, playing the role of the always optimistic town nurse, Faith Carter.

The show, which premiered its 12th season on Jan. 5, 2025, has stirred up quite a buzz online — both because of its storyline and speculation surrounding Andrea’s pregnancy. So, are the rumors true? Is Andrea Brooks pregnant and expecting her third child?

Is Andrea Brooks pregnant?

Andrea was pregnant while filming Season 12 of When Calls the Heart, but she is no longer pregnant, as she gave birth to her third child, Angus, in November 2024. Andrea shared a fun photo carousel on Instagram showing her baby bump growing as she filmed the season, which will likely become one of her most cherished memories. If you're a mom, you know how important it is to capture moments like these.

But, Andrea didn't keep her pregnancy a secret. Throughout 2024, she shared multiple baby bump photos on Instagram, but many fans mistakenly thought they were photos of her character, Faith, being pregnant. One fan even commented on a picture of her very noticeable baby bump, pointing out that Faith isn’t even dating anyone on the show, so it wouldn’t make sense for her character to be pregnant.

Andrea shared sweet moments from when her third child was born in mid-November 2024, including a photo of her holding his tiny hand and another of him enjoying some snuggle time on her chest. Skin-to-skin contact is obviously the best for a newborn, but Andrea kept it PG for the camera.

Andrea Brooks and her husband Riley Graydon are now the proud parents of three kids.

Andrea and Riley became parents for the first time in November 2019 when their daughter, Viola, was born. If the name Viola sounds a bit old-fashioned, it's because it was passed down through Andrea's family, belonging to her great-grandmother. "It’s a family name that belonged to my great-grandmother. I have one of her lockets from the early 1900s, and "Viola" is inscribed on the back," Andrea shared in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2019.

Andrea and her husband welcomed their second child in December 2022, a son named Levon. They chose the name not after a family member but after Andrea’s favorite Elton John song, which she revealed to Entertainment Tonight after his birth. She also opened up about her pregnancy before welcoming Levon, sharing with the media outlet that this time around, it was "easier in the sense that I'm not as riddled with fears."

Now that you’ve got the scoop on Andrea’s kids, you might be curious about her husband, Riley. Riley is currently an associate at Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP, a role he began in March 2021, according to his LinkedIn profile.