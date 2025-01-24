You Won't See Andrea Brooks's Kids on Social Media, but This Is What We Know About Them Andrea may not show her kids' faces on social media, but she shows her pride, joy, and adoration. By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 24 2025, 2:44 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @andreakbrooks

When it comes to celebrity kids, many celebrities seem to take an all-or-nothing approach. Either their kids are plastered all over social media and the news, or they keep them out of the spotlight altogether.

Article continues below advertisement

When Calls the Heart star Andrea Brooks definitely falls into the latter camp. Although she has posted about her children to some degree, she keeps their faces off social media and limits the public information she shares. But we do know some things about her kids, and here's the scoop.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about Andrea Brooks's three children.

Andrea tied the knot with her husband Riley Greydon in 2018. They welcomed three children together. However, when it comes to social media, Andrea tends to avoid showing the kids' faces.

So here's what we do know. Their first child, a girl named Viola, was born on Nov. 30, 2019. Their second child was born on Dec. 17, 2022. And they welcomed their third child together in November 2024. While we haven't seen their faces on social media, we have seen a little of the babies.

Article continues below advertisement

In several pics on Instagram, Andrea shows herself holding her babies when they're little. The babies' faces are turned strategically away from the camera, but Andrea's joy, pride, and adoration are clearly visible in her facial expression as she cuddles her little bundles of joy. And there are ample pictures of her while still pregnant, cradling her baby bump. So while we may not know much about the kids, or even what they look like, it's clear that Andrea adores all three and is glowing on this motherhood ride.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Andrea Brooks pregnant? Here's the scoop.

Andrea gave birth most recently in November of 2024. But in early 2025, people began wondering: Is she pregnant again? While we were able to find ample posts speculating online, there's nothing to suggest that she is pregnant again so soon. So while it's possible, it seems unlikely.