Decades After Their Rises to Fame, Avril Lavigne and Adam Levine Still Get Mistaken for Siblings

The year is 2002 and Avril Lavigne just dropped her debut album "Let Go." Two songs on that album, "Complicated" and "Sk8er Boi," would go down in history as two of her biggest hits ever. In fact, to this day, they remain her most played songs on Spotify.

Now fast forward two decades to 2022. Most of the artists who were heating up the charts in 2002 are unfortunately no longer in the spotlight. But Avril? She’s still kicking it!