Taco Bell’s Baja Blast Pie Is Real — Will You Be Bringing One to a Thanksgiving Potluck? "Yours by a slice of luck." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 5 2025, 2:49 p.m. ET Source: X | @WallStreetApes - @kennycorona928

With AI-generated video and images fooling people into believing fake news and even scamming people out of their life savings, it's imperative to take everything you see on the internet with a grain of salt. Especially if you're constantly finding yourself in an endless doom-scroll loop that subjects you to countless memes and bits of information in your carefully curated, and oftentimes cursed, personalized social media algorithms. Which is probably why so many Taco Bell aficionados are asking: Is the Baja Blast pie even real?

Article continues below advertisement

Yes, Baja Blast Pie is real.

If you thought that marrying the lime-infused Mountain Dew flavor synonymous with the Live Mas brand was a joke, it's not. Multiple outlets, along with Taco Bell on social media, have confirmed its existence and that the popular fast food chain intends to sell the item, just in time for folks to ruin (or improve) Thanksgiving 2025.

The Food Network wrote about the menu item and even included images supplied by Taco Bell, reporting that the dessert first made its debut at the first-ever Mas Live event in 2024. Folks who attended the culinary gala also got to try other offerings, including another Baja Blast sweet treat: gelato that packed the same flavor as the restaurant's iconic beverage.

Article continues below advertisement

Photos of the pie showcased a dessert that looked a lot like key lime pie, something the aforementioned outlet said extended to its flavor profile. Customers will be able to officially purchase the offering come Nov. 6, and some Taco Bell employees have already shown it off on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

The X account Wall Street Apes posted a worker's reaction to trying it out for the first time. In the clip, the woman states that the item is "not bad ... not terrible." In her clip, she takes several bites of the new menu selection, giving it a "7 out of 10" rating.

Adding “get a Baja blast pie” to my to do list tomorrow pic.twitter.com/dTJGnZru87 — Michael Cera on a Friday (@Saadaification) November 5, 2025 Source: X | @Saadaification

Article continues below advertisement

The social media account, however, wasn't all that impressed by the dessert's presentation. "Taco Bell employee tries out their new Baja Blast Pie. Even after letting it sit out over an hour, you can see the texture stretches like Play-Doh. Not to mention it looks like a bright bar of soap with crust. This is not food. It's chemicals," the social media account asserts.

Taco Bell employee tries their new Baja Blast Pie



Even after letting it sit out over an hour, you can see the texture stretches like Play-Doh. Not to mention it looks like a bright bar of soap with crust



This is not food. It’s chemicals pic.twitter.com/pDq4dVKTzm — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 1, 2025 Source: X | @WallStreetApes

Article continues below advertisement

Another user, named Kenny Corona, also shared pictures of the Baja Blast pie, included the packaging it comes in. The design accents echo the same language as included on Mountain Dew Baja Blast drink labels. It's blue and turquoise coloring is emblazoned with drawings of waves along with pictures of pie slices.

Sneak peak of the new Taco Bell Mountain Dew Baja blast pie! It’s very delicious! pic.twitter.com/8lXqMDuIxe — Kenny Corona (@Kennycorona928) November 3, 2025 Source: X | @Kennycorona928

Article continues below advertisement

When cracked open, a circular pie adorned with a cream style frosting circles a bright green gob of the Baja Blast flavored filling, which sits inside of a piece crust. This is further enclosed inside of a plastic wrapped pie container, which has a plastic top and foil bottom.

DO NOT EAT THE MOUNTAIN DEW BAJA BLAST PIE FROM TACO BELL pic.twitter.com/CRCt5TGUGL — koby (@kobzilla_001) November 5, 2025 Source: X | @kobzilla_001