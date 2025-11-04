Oreo Is Releasing a Bunch of Thanksgiving Flavors, and Yes Turkey Is Involved You'll be stuffed! By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 4 2025, 9:31 a.m. ET Source: Oreo

When it comes to flavors, few do it better or stranger than Oreo. The popular, and surprisingly vegan, sandwich cookie was first introduced in 1912 by the National Biscuit Company (now called Nabisco). According to Smithsonian Magazine, we got a hint of what's to come regarding Nabisco's interest in trying new things. The magazine referenced a 1931 issue of The New Yorker that described a time Charlotte's Web author E.B. White visited the factory where those delicious sandwich cookies were made.

The author was delighted by the idea that anyone with an idea could pitch it to the bakers, who would promptly start working on it. "A baker makes up a trial batch of the new model and sends them upstairs, where they are placed in an open rack by the water cooler," wrote E.B. That's the kind of thinking that paves the way for the Oreo Thanksgiving cookies that Nabisco is dropping in 2025. Let's take a look at the flavors.

We can't wait to gobble gobble up these Oreo Thanksgiving flavors.

Because Oreo is responsible for unhinged flavors like Banana Split Oreo and Swedish Fish Oreo, we were immediately suspicious about Thanksgiving-inspired flavor palates. We had good reason to be! Some of the flavors make sense for a cookie. We can't wait to dip Apple Caramel Pie, Pumpkin Pie, or Cranberry Sauce Oreos into milk. Those flavors sound delicious.

Unfortunately, Oreo appears to be leaning into its choices in a way that is getting dangerously close to jellybean territory. Is that why they are also releasing a Turkey & Stuffing cookie? If that's not your thing, and it probably isn't, why not try the Creamed Corn Oreo? If you still aren't convinced, and boy do we hope you aren't, nibble on the Sweet Potato Oreo. Unfortunately, we are into all of these and don't care what happens to our stomachs on the other side of these Oreo cookies.

You can buy the Thanksgiving Oreo cookies right now.

When consumers talk about good branding, we hope they don't forget this campaign. The Thanksgiving cookies are sold in an Oreo cookie tin that includes two of each flavor, so 12 cookies total. You can order this directly off the Oreo website for a mere $19.99, plus tax and shipping. Like most Oreos, they contain wheat and dairy, so the gluten and lactose-intolerant among us will not be able to partake.