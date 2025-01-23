Distractify
Post Malone's Oreo Collab Marks a Major Change in the Oreo Creme for the First Time Ever

Post Malone's Oreos feature a limited-time flavor.

Jan. 23 2025

In a wild and unexpected collaboration between Oreos (yes, the timeless sandwich cookies that are often imitated but never properly duplicated) and Post Malone, the singer is helping to roll out a brand new limited flavor. It also marks a first for the cookie, since Posty's soon-to-be signature flair on the Oreo involves a swirled creme flavor. But where can you buy Post Malone Oreos?

Unfortunately, it's not as easy as heading to your local grocery store or Walmart to find and stock up on the Post Malone Oreos before they're gone. They are going to be available for pre-sale online and eventually, you will be able to find them in-store. Even then, it will be for a limited time only. Read on for everything you need to know about where to buy Post Malone Oreos.

Post Malone Oreos
Source: Oreo
Where can you buy Post Malone Oreos?

According to a press release, Post Malone's Oreos will be available for pre-sale on the Oreo website starting on Jan. 27, 2025. By signing up on the site, fans and Oreo lovers can be the first to know when they will be able to purchase the Oreos online as soon as they're available. After that, the Post Malone Oreos will roll out to retailers nationwide beginning on Feb. 3. However, they won't be around for long.

The Oreos come with a swirl of salted caramel and shortbread flavors between a golden Oreo and classic chocolate Oreo cookie. Each Oreo is also embossed with one of nine different images to represent Post Malone's music career, like a sunflower, guitar pick, vinyl, and pickup truck, among others.

Before now, new Oreo options had featured fun and different flavors. But this collab sets "a new standard," according to Tanya Berman, senior vice president at Mondelēz. And that doesn't seem to be lost on Post Malone either.

"So happy everyone gets to try the taste twist — hope you love it as much as I do, 'cause I think it's the best Oreo ever!" Post Malone said in the press release. "It's the first time Oreo has ever twisted the creme of the cookie and they named it after me."

