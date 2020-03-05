We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
istock-1147784843-1583429911507.jpg
Source: iStock

In Honor of National Oreo Day, We Want to Know Why Oreos Are So Dang Addicting

By

Oreos have officially been labeled "America's Favorite Cookie," and it makes total sense — they're truly delicious, and one can't have just one. And in honor of National Oreo Day, we've decided to look at why Oreos are so addictive. Prepare to be mind-blown.

Studies show that Oreos are apparently "as addictive as cocaine."

That's right, y'all — Oreos are apparently on par with the popular party drug in terms of how addictive they are. According to Forbes, scientists conducted a study on rats, which showed their brains responding to Oreos and drugs on a similar level. After eating the beloved packaged cookie, the “pleasure center” of the brain became equally activated as it does with cocaine and morphine. So like, that's shocking.