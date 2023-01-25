Home > Life Goals > Food Source: Instagram/Oreo Oreo Unveils a New Limited Edition Cookie — Here's Where to Buy "The Most Oreo Oreo" By Gabrielle Bernardini Jan. 25 2023, Published 3:01 p.m. ET

Move over, Double Stuf, because a new Oreo product is hitting shelves this January 2023. On Jan. 24, Oreo announced via Instagram that the company will be introducing a limited edition Oreo Cookie, dubbed "The Most Oreo Oreo." This new cookie product features a larger dollop of creme with bits of Oreo in the creme. Yes, consumers can now get double the Oreo as this cookie product is an Oreo stuffed with, well, Oreo.

So, where can you buy Oreo's limited-edition treat? Keep reading to find out how to get your hands on the Most Oreo Oreo before it's gone.

Where to buy the "Most Oreo Oreo" cookie: Here's what to know!

"The Oreo Most Oreo Oreo sandwich cookies are the classic, original snack cookies you’ve always known and loved, but with the unforgettable twist of cookies-n-creme flavor creme, you never knew you wanted," the company's website states. "Each kosher Oreo cookie is filled with extra layers of Oreo cookies-n-creme, making them supremely dunkable and delicious."

Currently, this Oreo product is available for pre-sale on Oreo.com, and the cookies will become available nationwide for a limited time starting on Jan. 30. Be sure to check out your local grocery store, Walmart, and/or Target to snag a package of these limited edition cookies.

