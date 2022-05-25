Yes, Oreo Cookie Ritz Crackers Are a Thing — Here's Where to Buy Them

Talk about starting the summer snack season off on the right foot! If Ritz Crackers and Oreo Cookies aren't the first snacks that come to mind as going well together, it might be time to rethink your take on snacking. The good folks over at Mondelēz, the snack brands' parent company, have decided to combine two of their most popular sandwiches into one glorious limited-time offering, the Ritz x Oreo, half Ritz peanut butter sandwich, half Oreo.