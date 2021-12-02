Double Stuf Oreos May Not Actually Give You Twice as Much Cream as the Original Cookie

As the New York Post notes, the Oreo we know today is similar to another kind of sandwich cookie that came before it — the Hydrox, originally made by the Sunshine Biscuit Company. This company was acquired by Keebler which was later acquired by Kellogg. Hydrox cookies were later reintroduced by Leaf Brands.

In terms of the name "Oreo" itself, it's unclear where the name came from. Speaking with the New York Post in 2012, Becky Tousey, the associate director of corporate archives at Kraft at the time, said that it may be pretty simple.