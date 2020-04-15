Tiramisu Oreos Are About to Fancify Your Classic Milk and Cookies

As you could probably imagine, the Tiramisu Oreo is no ordinary cookie. The highly coveted Tiramisu Oreo manages to give off an air of luxuriousness, somehow mimicking the famous Italian dessert to a tee — that is — without a ton of coffee, rum, ladyfingers, or an esteemed Italian chef making them in the kitchen.

According to TODAY, the cookie features Oreo's classic crunchy sandwich cookies, as well as regular and tiramisu cream filling. Rumor of Oreo's latest creation first broke back in December 2019, when Instagram foodie @CandyHunting spotted some, and the brand confirmed the flavor in January, with no confirmed date of arrival.

Needless to say, we're glad they're finally available in stores across the U.S.