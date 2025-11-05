The 2025 Starbucks Holiday Menu Is Here With New Items and Returning Favorites Few things single the holiday season more than your favorite Starbucks drink and accompanying sweet treat. By Danielle Jennings Published Nov. 5 2025, 1:04 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash

The holiday season is officially in full swing, and if you are a Starbucks lover, then you are well aware that the brand’s seasonal favorites are back. Starbucks has just released its 2025 holiday menu featuring a collection of new items and returning favorites.

Are you excited for the return of the fan favorite holiday menu or are you skipping the treats this year? Take a look at the offerings and then make your decision.

What is on the Starbucks 2025 holiday menu?

Beginning with the drinks for 2025, Starbucks has filled its menu with holiday favorites Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Latte, and Iced Gingerbread Chai — which can all be ordered hot or in an iced variety.

As Christmas inches closer, the coffee chain will also bring back seasonal favorites, the Eggnog Latte and the Chestnut Praline Latte. For the cold foams, the choices are a sweet representation of the season. They include Gingerbread Cold Foam, Peppermint Chocolate Cold Foam, Sugar Cookie Cream Cold Foam, and Caramel Brûlée Cream Cold Foam.

Heading over to the bakery side of things, the newly added Cinnamon Pull Apart Bread, Snowman Cookie, and Polar Bear Cake Pop will join the Cranberry Bliss Bar and the Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, which have also landed on the holiday menu. If you want to enjoy the taste of the Starbucks holiday offerings in the comfort of your home, the seasonal whole bean coffees are: Blonde Roast, Holiday Blend, Thanksgiving Blend, and the Christmas Blend.

The holiday menu isn’t the only way that Starbucks is ushering in the season, as Red Cup Day is also around the corner.

On Nov. 13, the annual Starbucks Red Cup Day officially returns, and all “customers who purchase any handcrafted holiday beverage will receive a collectible reusable red cup to celebrate the season in style,” per the company.

Ahead of Red Cup Day, Starbucks announced the release of six new holiday cup designs that are draped in the seasonal shades of red and green, and accented with touches of plaid and Christmas bows.

“There’s something unmistakably magical about that moment the cups arrive — it’s as if the season officially begins,” the company’s creative director, Kristy Cameron, said. “We’ve dipped the stores in rich textures and a deep coffee cherry red, and Starbucks green,” she continued. “We hope our coffeehouses feel warm and festive, a place where you want to come and sit with us a little while and enjoy the holidays together.”