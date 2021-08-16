Netflix's 'Beckett' Is a Political Thriller, but Is It Based on True Events?

When a new Netflix film drops, there’s usually questions as to whether it was based on a true story. Films like Unorthodox and A Marriage Story have led many to wonder, “Are these real people?” or “Did this really happen?” Sometimes the stories and characters are so powerful and relatable that it seems like truth could be stranger than fiction.

In the case of Netflix’s latest film Beckett , fans are wondering if the events actually happened or were based on some sort of true event. So, is Beckett based on true events? Here’s what we know.

‘Beckett’ is a political psychological thriller about an American tourist in Greece.

While some of the plot of Beckett could seem plausible (foreigner on vacation getting into trouble), the film is not based on a true story. The conspiracy thriller begins like it could have actually happened. A touristing couple end up in a car accident on an abandoned road in Greece, and suddenly there is trouble with the local authorities.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

What starts off as a drama soon turns into a mystery thriller with the main character played by John David Washington on the run. The twist, however, is that the main character has no idea why he’s been hunted down. Beckett director Ferdinando Cito Filomarino told /Film that the starting point for Beckett was the idea of a character going through deep, personal grief and then throwing him into something way bigger than himself.

“This recipe was in fact the premise of the movie for me. I wanted to make it with a dramatic character who is going through a crisis of sorts, and then finds himself in this genre, and has to deal with extraordinary circumstances while dealing with his own personal human tragedy,” he explained.

Article continues below advertisement