Football Fans Are Trying to Wrap Their Heads Around the Bishop Sycamore Phenomenon

Football lovers have taken to question the legitimacy of a Columbus-based high school football team from Bishop Sycamore High after the team was dealt a crushing blow at the hands of IMG Academy during a game held on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Canton, Ohio.

Bishop Sycamore lost the game 58-0. Many are now doubting the eligibility of the football team and ESPN's decision to spotlight the utterly disastrous outing. So, is Bishop Sycamore fake?