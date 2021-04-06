Paul Pierce Has Been Fired From ESPN Following Racy Instagram Live

It’s common practice for many former basketball players to transition into a sports anchor/analyst role once they retire from the league. We’ve seen it with Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and Jalen Rose. And while they are all devoted to their newfound careers, the rise and fall of Paul Pierce is something to keep in mind.

In case you didn’t know, the former Boston Celtics legend has found himself in hot water. While there has been plenty of talk about the controversy surrounding him and ESPN , it’s actually pretty clear-cut. So if you’ve been wondering what happened to Paul at ESPN, it turns out that he has been fired from his position. Here’s the lowdown on the drama.

Once ESPN got wind of the video, it was over for Paul. On April 5, 2021, CNN shared that ESPN had yet to comment on their decision to part ways with the NBA legend, but it looks like things are set in stone.

Paul was also smoking what many people thought to be marijuana in the video. And he can be heard telling a young woman named Monica that “she should be here” and that “she’ll be able to make some money.”

In the video, Paul can be seen enjoying himself with exotic dancers. Some of the women were dancing and twerking in the background, while one was giving him a massage.

However, that has all come to a screeching halt due to actions he’s taken in his personal life. CNN reports that Paul is out of a job because of a scantily clad video he posted on Instagram Live.

Ever since Paul hung up his jersey, he has found a home at ESPN. If you’re a sports fan, you’ve likely seen him sharing his thoughts as a basketball analyst on NBA Countdown, The Jump, and other shows.

Fans are outraged at ESPN’s decision to fire Paul.

Since the news of ESPN firing Paul hit social media, fans have been in a frenzy. Many people believe that the network made the wrong move by letting him go. Others have been very vocal about the fact that many people have done worse things than Paul and not been penalized for their actions. Of course, plenty took the opportunity to let a few jokes fly.

this how espn wanted Paul Pierce to be in that live pic.twitter.com/jjYW92k1Ct — ball fade (@ballfade_) April 5, 2021

So ESPN parts ways with Paul Pierce over having non nude women on an Instagram live, but they release a magazine every year that’s full of naked athletes? Loooool — Honest Nets fan (@choc) April 5, 2021

Paul Pierce really threw it all away for 315 live viewers😭 pic.twitter.com/Jet2HzE9Iw — 𝐇𝐎𝐎𝐏𝐒 (@HoopMixOnly) April 6, 2021

While the news is still shocking to many fans, the situation seems to be working in Paul’s favor. In fact, he already has a slew of job offers pouring in. According to Bro Bible, the NBA legend has been offered a six-figure deal to work on a new NBA show. The only catch is that this show will feature the reason he was fired from ESPN in the first place: exotic dancers.

Paul has not yet publicly accepted or declined the offer, but he's in good spirits despite all of the controversy. The star has shared via Twitter that he is looking forward to future endeavors. He even posted a video message on Instagram appearing to be content with all that’s going on.