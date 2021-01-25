'The Bachelor' Franchise Is No Stranger to Pageant Queens

Catalina might have an advantage over some of the other women in her world experience with competitions in general. She might also still be lacking in time with Matt, however. The women who arrived on night one this season have weeks of time they can hold over Catalina's head, along with the other newcomers.

And — spoiler alert — according to Reality Steve, Catalina is not one of Matt's final four women this season. That doesn't mean she doesn't get far, but it does mean there's little chance of her making an impression as long lasting as she might have hoped for going into the process.

