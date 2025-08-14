Charlie Sheen's Struggles With Addiction Lasted for Decades — Is the Actor Sober Now? "To this day, I am not sure how I created such chaos and wound up in that headspace." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 14 2025, 6:04 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Back in 2011, Charlie Sheen gave an interview that is now known as the "tiger blood interview." His behavior was incredibly erratic and included taking shots at Two and a Half Men creator Chuck Lorre. The actor also referred to Alcoholics Anonymous as a cult, saying it was created for normal people who aren't special. "People that don't have tiger blood, you know, Adonis DNA," said Charlie.

This disaster of an interview occurred after Charlie entered rehab for his drug addiction in January 2011. He was fired from Two And a Half Men following his public meltdown. The show ended four years later, which is when Charlie came forward to reveal he had been diagnosed with HIV back in 2011. That was an extremely difficult year for him. Is Charlie Sheen sober now? Here is the latest on the actor's health.

Charlie Sheen has been sober since 2017.

Charlie opened up about his sobriety while guesting on the British talk show Loose Women in April 2019, per People. By that point, he had been sober for a year and four months. The panel showed clips of the infamous tiger blood interview, which Charlie said was difficult to watch. "To this day, I am not sure how I created such chaos and wound up in that headspace," he said.

The moment someone chooses to become sober is typically described as their rock bottom. Charlie recalled that his rock bottom was a day when he was too drunk to take his daughter to an appointment she had. " I don’t drink and drive ever, I have never had a DUI," he said. "I was like, ‘Wow, I am not even responsible enough to be available for my children’s needs.’ The next morning I woke up and was like, ‘Today is the day.'"

Charlie spoke with People in 2023 and told the outlet that he would be celebrating six years of sobriety in December. "I have a very consistent lifestyle now," he said. "It's all about single dad stuff, and raising my 14-year-old twin boys Max and Bob." Their mother is actor Brooke Mueller, who has also struggled with addiction.

How did Charlie Sheen get sober? He quit cold turkey.

When Charlie couldn't drive his daughter to where she needed to be, a friend did it for him. "We got her there on time," said Charlie, "but it broke my heart because she was in the backseat and I could just tell she was thinking, 'Why isn't dad driving?'" After spending the day thinking about how he disappointed his daughter, Charlie decided it was time to quit drinking. "The next morning I just stopped."