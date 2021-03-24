Is Cutie Pie from 'Moonshiners' Still Alive? Josh Owens' Dog Was a Fan Favorite

If there is anything Josh Owens loves more than moonshine, it's his pup Cutie Pie . The white furball — who is known to ride shotgun on her owner's bike — steals the spotlight on Moonshiners every time she is on the screen. However, Cutie Pie has been missing in action for a while, which has prompted viewers to wonder if the dog is still alive.

The bereaved dog owner continued, "She was my best friend she had been all over the United States with me. She was there before my daughter it's so hard after almost two decades, to see myself without you, hear your tags on your collar ... you running around the yard or job site ... I have had a lot happen in my life but you were a one in a million kinda gal. Love you and will see you on the other side."

"It's with a very heavy heart I have to announce the passing of my best friend my beloved Cutie Pie," Josh announced via Instagram at the time. "I haven't hardly taken a step without her in the 17 years that we spent together or should I say could hardly take a step that Cutie Pie wasn't faithfully by my side."

Cutie Pie survived a snake bite in 2017.

Several seasons ago, Cutie Pie almost died after getting bit by a snake while exploring a possible still site with Josh, who had to rush her to the nearest veterinarian office. "The way she's breathing is just freaking me the f–k out, man" Josh said during the scary experience. "She's stiff as a board. I'm afraid she'll have a heart attack as hard as she's breathing."

Cutie Pie was able to make full recovery. However, that was not Cutie Pie's first near-death experience. In 2013, she was stung by a bee, but Josh was able to pull the stinger from her paw. We have a feeling Cutie Pie was right there by Josh's side following his scary motorcycle accident in March 2018.

"Josh was in a wreck, but is OK. Broke nose, ribs, collapsed lung, lost the rest of his already amputated finger but not in immediate danger now," an update on Facebook read. "Will post more info when it becomes available. Please respect his privacy at this time and let him recover in peace." Another update followed: "Josh is still recovering, the ribs and punctured lung are taking some time to heal. He appreciates all the concern and messages."

Source: Facebook

Josh reassured fans he would be back on his bike soon, presumably with Cutie Pie right on the front seat. "Josh would like to thank everyone for all the help he has received from his fans, the good people in the biker community," he wrote. "As soon as he can put his leg over a bike he is back at it. He is back shining as well, recovering at the beach." In the past, Josh has gushed about his sidekick Cutie Pie.