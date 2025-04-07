Could Cyril Really Be Leaving 'Call the Midwife'? Fans Need More Cyril and Rosalind Megan Cusack is the latest to be leaving the series. Could Zephryn be next? By Jennifer Farrington Published April 7 2025, 1:09 p.m. ET Source: Neal Street Productions;BBC

At the conclusion of Call the Midwife Season 14 (which officially wraps in the U.S. in May 2025), Megan Cusack — who plays Nancy — confirmed to Radio Times that she’ll be leaving the series. "I've learnt so much, but I'm at the start of my career and I need to take a leap of faith," Megan shared. And while fans are definitely going to miss her, another main cast member’s future on the show is also in question: Cyril Robinson (played by Zephryn Taitte).

Article continues below advertisement

Zephryn's character finds himself in a heap of trouble throughout Season 14, and by the finale, he told Hello! he’s "in a lot of trouble." With his wife Lucille (Leonie Elliott) having moved to Jamaica in Season 12 and a slow-burn interest forming between Cyril and Rosalind (Natalie Quarry), fans are starting to wonder if Cyril might be the next to exit — even though the show has already been greenlit for a Season 15. Here’s everything to know.

Is Cyril leaving 'Call the Midwife'?

Cyril doesn’t appear to be leaving Call the Midwife anytime soon, and the show’s creators haven’t hinted at, or officially announced, his departure. For now, sources suggest that Cyril will continue into Season 15 alongside familiar faces like Trixie, Patrick, and even Rosalind.

Article continues below advertisement

If anything, it looks like Cyril and Rosalind have plenty more to explore in their budding relationship. "She's never been in love before, and this is all very new, it has to be slow because they will probably face racism from the community," Natalie told Hello! in January 2025. Not to mention, he was previously married.

Article continues below advertisement

However, that dynamic shifted after his return from Jamaica from visiting his wife. Cyril later made it clear where his heart stands: "I cannot know what the future holds, but I know that I don't want to face it as a single man." Yep, Cyril is divorced!

For anyone who needs a quick refresher, Cyril’s wife, Lucille, moved back to her homeland of Jamaica in Season 12 to focus on her mental health following a devastating pregnancy loss. While there, she ultimately decided to stay and build a life for herself, leaving Cyril behind in London. Though he initially tried to remain supportive and hopeful, the two ultimately went their separate ways.

Article continues below advertisement

In a moment between Cyril Rosalind, he tells her "Lucille has made her life over there and while I was waiting for her, I've made a life over here. She isn't coming back and we've decided to divorce." That conversation gave Cyril and Rosalind the clarity they needed to allow their connection blossom into whatever it is meant to be.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans are all for Cyril and Rosalind in 'Call the Midwife.'

Cyril and Rosalind may be taking things slow, but now that Cyril is no longer a married man, their relationship was able to progress — just a bit — in the Call the Midwife Season 14 finale. The pair shared their first kiss, according to Woman & Home, and fans seem to be all for the blossoming romance.