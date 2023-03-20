Home > Entertainment Source: PBS Where Is 'Call the Midwife' Filmed? Turns out There's a Tour! By Melissa Willets Mar. 20 2023, Published 11:27 a.m. ET

The BBC drama Call the Midwife is based on the real-life experiences of a midwife in the 1950s and '60s, working in the East End of London. Most of the storyline takes place in Nonnatus House.

So where is the show filmed to make the period piece look so convincing? Read on for details on Nonnatus House, as well as the filming locations for the heart-wrenching series that is currently kicking off Season 12.

Where is 'Call the Midwife' filmed?

Source: PBS

According to the Radio Times, Call the Midwife is filmed both on studio sets, and on location. The locations fans see the nuns and midwives frequent span from various spots around England to Scotland.

While Nonnatus House is set specifically in Poplar, it does not seem that filming there entirely is practical. This may have to do with the fact that the present day neighborhood is characterized by modern-looking homes and a vibrant art scene that would not be in keeping with the post-war vibe of the show, especially the very poor neighborhoods we see in many episodes.

Likewise, per The U.S. Sun, Nonnatus House is not a real convent. Instead, the building is a film set in Surrey, England. Both the exterior and interior shots are filmed there.

Fans can walk in the footsteps of the cast on 'Call the Midwife.'

Much of the action is filmed about 30 miles away from Poplar in Chatham at the Historic Dockyard. In fact, fans of Call the Midwife can actually take a tour of these filming locations for the show.

If you happen to be in London, why not try a Call the Midwife Official Location Tour at The Historic Dockyard Chatham? The experience is described in part: "Walk in the footsteps of Nurse Trixie Franklin, Sister Julienne, and Dr. Turner and explore where the real drama happens. The walking tour is led by your very own costumed midwife."

Those familiar with the show will "recognize the cobbled streets and buildings of ‘Poplar’ plus iconic locations such as the Grosvenor Hotel and ‘Chummy’s Hill,' where Nurse Noakes famously learned to ride her bike." A picture book helps tour goers understand how the production team behind Call the Midwife transforms the "400-year-old Chatham dockyard" for the show.

Another resource for fans who want to know more about where specific scenes were filmed is the show's Instagram page. On more than one occasion, the show has given faithful viewers behind-the-scenes details about where, as well as how, they shoot the sequences we all know and love.