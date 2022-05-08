Does Sister Julienne Survive the ‘Call the Midwife’ Train Crash? (SPOILERS)

The penultimate episode of Call the Midwife Season 11 left American viewers on the edges of their seats last week, as a train crash left Sister Julienne’s fate in the air. So, will Sister Julienne die in the season finale, airing on PBS stations tonight, Sunday, May 8? And is actress Jenny Agutter leaving Call the Midwife?

Read on if you want to know — we have spoilers for the season finale!