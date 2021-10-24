The ‘Call the Midwife’ Narrator Is a Triple-Crown Actress

Vanessa praised Call the Midwife in an interview with RadioTimes this May. “What’s good about theatre, radio and television, is that once in a blue moon something wonderful comes along like Call the Midwife,” she said. “Something that makes everybody think and feel and be more human and genuine. Something that hasn’t got false.”

She also noted how the show is a snapshot of history, including the once-common practice of prescribing thalidomide, a drug that cause birth deformities, to pregnant women.