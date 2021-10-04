As a Story Has It, 'Call the Midwife' Star Miriam Margolyes Eats a Raw Onion Every Day

One of the most popular dramas available on PBS, Call the Midwife revolves around the Sisters of St. Raymond Nonnatus, a group of Catholic sisters living at the Nonnatus House in Poplar, London, in the 1950s and '60s.

Based on Jennifer Worth's book, the hit TV series charts the adventures of Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter), Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt), Mother Mildred (Miriam Margolyes), and others.