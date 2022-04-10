"Meths Drinkers" on 'Call the Midwife' Offer a Harrowing Look at Addiction During Season 11

Due to a multitude of condemned buildings in the area, more and more unhoused meths drinkers are loitering on stoops used by the clinic due to a lack of available living space. Nurse Nancy befriends one unhoused person, Bernard, noticing he's been having trouble getting around. She brings him food and a walking stick and even offers to dress his wound, although Bernard declines at first. Later, he shows up at the surgery looking for Nancy, but when she's not available, he leaves.