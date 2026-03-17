The Trailer for ‘Disclosure Day’ Has Folks Convinced It’s a Secret Sequel to a Spielberg Classic "The government was tracking abductees over long periods of time." By Mustafa Gatollari Published March 17 2026, 12:57 p.m. ET Source: YouTube | @Universal Pictures

Director Steven Spielberg's movies have shaped Hollywood's cinematic history and left an undeniable impact on American culture. For decades, he's been consistently producing incredible films: from the Indiana Jones series, to Jurassic Park, E.T., Jaws, Schindler's List, Saving Private Ryan, Catch Me If You Can, his body of work is varied but distinctly rooted in humanity.

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In recent years, he's come under criticism from movie buffs as experiencing a dip in creativity beginning in the 2010s. But with his 2022 release The Fabelmans, longtime Spielberg fans were excited that the director was once again honing in on family dynamics as the centerpiece of his movie-making. Which could be why some believe Disclosure Day is a sequel to one of the movies that helped launch the director as a high-profile talent.

Source: YouTube | @Universal Pictures

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Is 'Disclosure Day' a sequel?

Arriving on June 12, 2026, Disclosure Day is a UFO film that stars Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman. Spielberg is no stranger to science fiction and alien lifeforms in his movies, and has made more than a few movies covering these topics that aren't necessarily tied together narratively.

But one particular image in the upcoming movie's trailer has led viewers to believe that Disclosure Day might be a sequel to Spielberg's Close Encounters of the Third Kind. The flick begins with Josh O'Connor's character revealing that he'd stolen secrets.

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A cutaway to an ominous looking organization that is tracking O'Connor's movements, along with a shot of Firth walking in this hivemind setup in a suit, establishes who the bad guys probably are in the movie. Following this, O'Connor is shown standing in a field of tall, yellow grass.

The stalks around him begin to bend in a distinct manner, and an overhead shot establishes that the grass is being bent to mimic crop circle shapes largely associated with UFO activity. Next, we're shown Emily Blunt's character standing in a Kansas City newsroom addressing viewers at home.

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🚨 CLOSE ENCOUNTERS ('78) vs. DISCLOSURE DAY ('26)



In an often looked over scene from Spielberg's CE3 film he showed that the government was tracking abductees over long periods of time.



The DD trailer revealed a similar scene showing a much much larger program. 👀 pic.twitter.com/pRg2IczGVh — TUPACABRA (@tupacabra) December 16, 2025 Source: X | @tupacabra

While she begins her on-air greeting with a smile, it quickly fades as she appears worried and begins choking up. Her voice transmogrifies to guttural clicking, as if an alien presence hijacked her speaking capabilities. O'Connor, hearing Blunt's vocal transmission, says that he can understand the language Blunt's character is speaking.

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From here, things go bonkers. The trailer reveals that Firth's character is able to remotely visit people from his headquarters and even control them. Colman Domingo is then shown giving an impassioned monologue about how the truth regarding extraterrestrial lifeforms has been kept from humanity since the infamous Roswell, New Mexico incident.

Source: YouTube | @Universal Pictures

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O'Connor then states that he intends to show the world what he's learned about alien life forms. Afterwards, the trailer then cuts to various shots of Blunt and O'Connor on the run, and then she is hooked up to an apparatus similar to the one Firth is wearing.

She holds O'Connor's hand and begs him to never let go of her, intoning that she's about to go on an extraterrestrial journey that'll change her life forever. In the final frames of the trailer, a shot of a massive UFO breaking through dark clouds in a night sky is shown to the viewers before the trailer comes to an end.

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A few quotes from Spielberg's full/official Disclosure Day trailer which dropped about an hour ago:



- "People are starved for the truth... the truth will upend the established order across the entire world."

- "When the time is right, everything will become clear."

- And this… pic.twitter.com/0I7NeSw3oQ — UAP Juan (@planethunter56) March 12, 2026 Source: X | @planethunter56

Alien life and personal family dynamics are the crux of Close Encounters of the Third Kind's narrative. And not just the fictional family in the movie, but also Spielberg's life. James Lipton once asked the director about the fact that the aliens communicated with people using music generated through a computer.