When Will 'Hoppers' Be on Disney Plus Following Its 2026 Theater Release? Disney fans who prefer not to go to the theaters are aching to know when the new movie 'Hoppers' will be available for streaming. By Trisha Faulkner Published March 11 2026, 2:23 p.m. ET Source: Disney/Pixar

Pixar brought a brand-new original story to theaters with the animated film Hoppers. Like most Pixar releases, the movie debuted on the big screen first — but plenty of fans are already thinking ahead to when they’ll be able to stream it at home on Disney Plus.

That curiosity has led many Disney and Pixar fans to ask the same question: When will Hoppers be on Disney Plus? While Disney hasn’t confirmed an official streaming date yet, the company’s typical release pattern offers a pretty good clue about when the film could arrive on the platform. Keep reading for the details on when you can most likely expect to be able to stream this new movie.

Source: Disney/Pixar

When will 'Hoppers' likely be available on Disney Plus?

Pixar’s Hoppers is scheduled to premiere exclusively in theaters on March 6, 2026. That theatrical debut is the first step in Disney’s usual release strategy. Typically, most major animated films will remain on the big screen for several weeks before they slowly become available anywhere else.

According to What’s on Disney Plus, Disney has not announced an official streaming release date for Hoppers as of March 2026. This, however, isn’t that unusual for Disney. Looking at how Disney has handled other theatrical releases, it is safe to assume Hoppers will remain in theaters for about six weeks before becoming available via rental or digital purchase.

Once the movie is available to rent or purchase, another stretch of time will pass before the movie is available via streaming. In most cases, Disney has released a new movie on Disney Plus roughly 90 to 100 days after its theatrical release. If Hoppers follows that timeline, Disney Plus subscribers are looking at a mid-June or early July 2026 release date.

Source: Disney/Pixar

Naturally, the exact release date can vary depending on how Hoppers performs in theaters. Disney has not been opposed to keeping a movie in theaters longer if it is performing well. Likewise, Disney also isn’t opposed to yanking a movie early if it isn’t performing well or is receiving a lot of backlash.

Unfortunately, this does mean there isn’t a clear answer to when Hoppers will be available on Disney Plus. It, however, should become available during June or July of 2026. This means it could be an ideal choice for parents to watch with their children when they are on summer break from school.

What time would 'Hoppers' release on Disney Plus?

When Hoppers eventually arrives on Disney Plus, it will likely follow the platform’s usual release schedule. According to What’s on Disney Plus, new movies and shows typically become available to stream at midnight Pacific Time. That means viewers in different parts of the world will see the title appear at slightly different times. For example: Pacific Time: 12:00 a.m.

Eastern Time: 3:00 a.m.

United Kingdom: 8:00 a.m.

Sydney, Australia: 7:00 p.m.

Sometimes a movie may appear a few minutes later as the service updates its servers. Likewise, the platform itself can take a little longer to update. Still, those early-morning hours are when most new releases become available.

Source: Disney/Pixar