How Real Can 'Divorce Court' Be If You Can't Actually End Your Marriage on the Show?

For years, Judge Lynn Toler was the face of the show, sharing her spotlight with her bailiff (or bae-liff as fans called him), Nick Barrotta.

Back in early 2020, Judge Lynn said that she would be leaving Divorce Court and was replaced by Judge Faith Jenkins who had previously had her own court show called Judge Faith. But now in 2022, we're learning that she's leaving the Divorce Court drama behind as well.