Could Dr. Veronica Fuentes Be Getting the Boot so Soon on 'New Amsterdam'? [SPOILERS]

It's already known that both Max and Helen will be exiting this season, leaving some big shoes to be filled at the hospital. But while these staple staff members prepare their exit, Veronica has come in to make some changes she's hoping will save the hospital.

But this has, of course, caused tension between her and some other staff members — she's not a favorable character in many of their eyes, and she often butts heads with those who have been at Bellevue for some time.