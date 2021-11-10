OK, Who Is Actually Leaving ‘New Amsterdam’ in 2021?By Devan McGuinness
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers through Season 4, Episode 7 of New Amsterdam.
Television shows are called dramas because they keep us on our toes. Their storylines feel like they’re going one way and end up going in a totally different direction.
And for fans of New Amsterdam, there have been a lot of surprises in Season 4 and a lot of whispers that characters are leaving in 2021. Here’s what we know so far.
Who is leaving ‘New Amsterdam’ in 2021?
At the end of Season 3, there were already some rumors floating around that some characters were going to be leaving the show. And the start of Season 4 didn’t do much to put the fans' minds at ease.
So far there have been rumors that Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) might leave during this season and with him, Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman). But now we’re hearing rumors that several other characters may be on the way out, too.
Max Goodwin
We rooted for Max to find his way to Helen, and after a full season of that being hinted at and fans hoping it would come true, it did. At the beginning of Season 4, Max committed to Helen and the two seemed to be on the way to true happiness.
But it didn’t take long for that to shift, and now fans are worried Max would be leaving the hospital. And it doesn’t sound like we’ll get an answer yet.
Ryan Eggold hasn’t said if he’s leaving the show yet, choosing to stay quiet and let the drama play out instead. Series creator David Schulner said in an interview with TV Insider that both Helen and Max are leaving for London at some point, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to happen for sure or that it's a permanent move.
Helen Sharpe
The other half of the long-awaited relationship, Dr. Helen, is likely going to leave the show, too. Or at least that’s what is being hinted at. David told TV Insider that Max is going to London to follow Helen who has already said she’s going.
Freema hasn’t officially said whether she’s planning to leave the show or not.
Lauren Bloom
Dr. Lauren (Janet Montgomery) has been the head of the Emergency Department of New Amsterdam Medical Center, and Season 4 has hinted that she might be leaving, too, thanks to the firing spree Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes) intends to go on. But we’ve had false alarms that she was on her way out even during Season 3 and that didn’t turn out to be true.
It’s probably safe to guess she’s not leaving, but given her history on the show and how unpredictable her addiction can be, that suspense will be there for a while. So far, Janet hasn’t said if she’s leaving the show and we’re going to go with no news is good news.
Floyd Reynolds
Dr. Floyd (Jocko Sims) has devastated fans before and left the show, but of course, he came back. During Season 4, more rumors that he is leaving again are here, also due to Veronica.
Jocko hasn’t said anything about leaving Season 4, but given he’s come and gone and come back again before, even if he leaves, it may just be temporary.
Ignatius “Iggy” Frome
Dr. Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine) is the head of psychiatry and he’s been tackling some personal issues that are impacting his work life too. Season 4 has been good for Iggy who has been prioritizing his mental health and has been toying with the idea of seeing patients again. But he also may choose something different.
Thankfully, Tyler himself hasn’t hinted that he’s looking to leave the series. Instead, he recently told Daily Actor that he’s been enjoying the role on the show.
"It’s an interesting role. It’s like there’s a trope on these dramas and procedurals where it’s like, got to have the kind of the schlubby, funny dude who brings some levity to this otherwise very dramatic show,” he said.
‘New Amsterdam’ isn’t going anywhere any time soon.
Thankfully, the show itself isn’t seemingly going anywhere any time soon. The NBC medical drama has been renewed for at least five seasons, the fifth likely going to drop sometime in the fall of 2022.
New Amsterdam airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.