Taylor Sheridan Was Not Involved in 'Yellowstone' Spinoff 'Dutton Ranch' — Here's Why "But he’s certainly there for us when we need him." By Niko Mann Published May 14 2026, 4:33 p.m. ET Source: Paramount+

Fans of the hit show Yellowstone want to know if the spinoff Dutton Ranch is written by Taylor Sheridan, who created and wrote the majority of the hit series. Yellowstone ran for five seasons on Paramount+ before ending in 2024, and the hit show about the Dutton family has several spinoffs that fans are delighted about.

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Yellowstone fans love the story of Beth Dutton and her husband, Rip Wheeler (played by Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser), and the couple leaves Montana for a new start in Texas at the Dutton Ranch. However, their new beginning gets off to a rocky start, and drama quickly ensues for the couple with the locals.

Source: Paramount+

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Is 'Dutton Ranch' written by Taylor Sheridan?

Many fans may think that Dutton Ranch is written by Taylor because he wrote most of Yellowstone. However, according to People, the show was created and written by executive producer and showrunner Chad Feehan. Chad also created the Taylor Sheridan-produced show Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

The Dutton Ranch has a stellar cast including Annette Bening as powerful rancher Beulah Jackson, and Ed Harris as Everett McKinney, “a weathered veteran and veterinarian who treats animals with compassion and understanding and has a good sense of humor," per Variety.

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Source: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton and Ed Harris as Everett McKinney

Finn Little will also return as Beth and Rip's "adoptive" son, Carter, and Jai Courtney, Marc Menchaca, Natalie Alyn Lind, Juan Pablo Raba and JR Villarreal fill out the rest of the show's cast.

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Is 'Taylor Sheridan involved in the 'Yellowstone' spinoff 'Marshals'?

Yes, Taylor Sheridan is an executive producer of the Yellowstone spinoff, Marshals on CBS. The show stars Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, the youngest sibling from Yellowstone. According to TV Insider, the show focuses on Kayce as he joins the U.S. Marshals in Montana to start a new life after the death of his wife. Taylor is an executive producer on the show, but executive producer Spencer Hudnut is the showrunner.

Source: CBS Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton and Logan Marshall-Green as Pete Calvin

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"Taylor’s fingerprints are obviously all over this show,” Spencer said. "He created these great characters. He created this great universe. He was very generous to me in terms of his time and helping shape this show. He’s been incredibly gracious throughout. Whenever we hit a problem, [he’d] be there to help solve it. But you know, his influence is in every sort of aspect of this show." However, Taylor is not part of the day-to-day making of Dutton Ranch.

"I don’t think I’d be sitting here if he had to be involved in a day-to-day way,” he added. "That was never the setup. But he’s certainly there for us when we need him."

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Yellowstone stars are back with a new show Dutton Ranch. Finally a good show! 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/srcv51Cqql — Isa₿elle 🧡⚡️ (@sweskjaldmaer) May 14, 2026

According to producer David Glasser, Dutton Ranch will include some "crazy stuff happening." "These shows always, for us, are a lot of dead bodies, a lot of people getting shot, a lot of crazy stuff happening," he said. "And just when you think we can't turn it up a notch, we do."