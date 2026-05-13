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Fans Are Obsessed With All the ‘Off Campus’ Couples — Who Ends Up Together?

Plus, meet the actors who play them!

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Published May 13 2026, 2:24 p.m. ET

Fans Are Obsessed With All the ‘Off Campus’ Couples
Source: Prime Video

With Prime Video adapting Elle Kennedy’s Off Campus universe for television, many viewers are curious about which fan-favorite couples actually end up together in the books. According to Swooon, the hockey romance franchise eventually expanded into multiple spinoff series connected to Briar U.

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From fake dating storylines to surprise pregnancies and second-chance romances, the series features plenty of dramatic relationships across Off Campus, Briar U, and Campus Diaries. Here’s a quick guide to some of the biggest endgame couples in the franchise.

off campus cast
Source: Prime Video
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Garrett Graham and Hannah Wells started the ‘Off Campus’ romance universe.

garrett hannah
Source: Prime Video

Garrett Graham and Hannah Wells become the central couple in The Deal. Garrett (Belmont Cameli) needs help passing philosophy, while Hannah (Ella Bright) agrees to tutor him in exchange for help making her crush jealous. Their fake dating arrangement eventually turns into a real relationship.

The pair remain one of the most important couples throughout the Off Campus universe. Later books reveal Garrett and Hannah get married and eventually have twins named Wyatt and Gigi together.

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John Logan and Grace Ivers eventually got their happy ending.

john logan grace off campus
Source: Prime Video / Instagram

John Logan (Antonio Cipriano) and Grace Ivers become the focus of The Mistake. Grace initially falls for Logan before learning he originally pursued her as a distraction from his feelings for Hannah. Logan later works to rebuild Grace’s trust after realizing his feelings are genuine.

The couple eventually reconciles after Logan proves he genuinely cares about Grace and wants a real relationship with her. In The Legacy, the pair gets married before Grace graduates from college. Later books in the series also reveal that Logan and Grace share a daughter named Blake.

Grace Ivers will make her debut in Season 2, played by actress India Fowler.

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Dean Heyward-Di Laurentis and Allie Hayes became fan favorites.

dean allie off campus
Source: Prime Video

Dean Heyward-Di Laurentis and Allie Hayes headline The Score. Their relationship begins casually after Allie ends a long-term relationship, but she eventually discovers there is more to Dean than his reputation as Briar’s biggest flirt.

After working through several emotional ups and downs, Dean and Allie stay together long term. Later books confirm the couple gets married and eventually has three children together.

The couple is played by Stephen Kalyn and Mika Abdalla in the Prime series.

John Tucker and Sabrina James had the most unexpected romance.

john tucker off campus
Source: Prime Video

John Tucker and Sabrina James take center stage in The Goal. Their romance begins after a one-night stand leads to an unexpected pregnancy during their senior year at Briar U.

While Sabrina initially struggles with the situation, Tucker fully supports her dreams of becoming a lawyer and stays by her side throughout the pregnancy. The couple later marry and eventually welcome a second daughter together.

John Tucker is played by Jalen Thomas Brooks, and the series has yet to cast its Sabrina James.

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