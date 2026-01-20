Is the Amish Stud Eli Weaver out of Prison? Here's What We Know Weaver and his lover conspired to murder his wife. By Niko Mann Published Jan. 20 2026, 1:01 p.m. ET Source: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction

Folks want to know if the Amish Stud, Eli Weaver, is out of prison. His story was told in the true crime book A Killing in Amish Country: Sex, Betrayal, and a Cold-Blooded Murder by Rebecca Morris and Gregg Olsen.

Weaver's case was also the subject of an episode of Snapped: Killer Couples on the Oxygen channel. So, who is Eli Weaver, and what did he do?

Is Eli Weaver out of prison?

No, Eli Weaver is not out of prison. Weaver is an inmate at the Grafton Correctional Institution, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. He was convicted of murder in 2009 and is serving 15 to life with the possibility of parole. Weaver's next parole eligibility date is April 1, 2032.

According to People, Weaver has worked in the prison as part of the trash crew, a plumber, a reception worker, a food service worker, and a maintenance repair worker.

Here's the true story about Eli Weaver and his mistress, Barbara Raber.

Eli Weaver was a married Amish man who was raised as part of a conservative subgroup of Old Order Amish, the Andy Weaver Amish, in Apple Creek, Ohio. Members of the group do not use technology such as cell phones and automobiles. He was married to Barbara Weaver and had five children, but after getting a cell phone, he met women online and had numerous affairs under the name "Amish Stud." Weaver plotted to kill his wife after he couldn't hide his cheating, so he could keep his status in the community.

Weaver and a taxi driver for the Amish community, Barbara Raber, plotted together to murder Weaver's wife, per A&E. Barbara Weaver was shot to death on June 2, 2009, and the murderers were arrested about one week later. Weaver took a plea deal and testified against his lover, who was found guilty at trial and sentenced to 23 years to life with the possibility of parole. Weaver received 15 years to life. Raber shot Barbara with a shotgun while her husband was on a fishing trip.

One of Barbara's children found her dead the next morning in her bed and ran to a neighbor’s house for help. One of the authors of Killing in Amish Country: Sex, Betrayal, and a Cold-Blooded Murder, Rebecca Morris, noted how rare murder is in the Amish community. "This really shook the community," she said. "It was a rare murder among the Amish in America. In the past 250 years, only three murders had been committed by spouses, including two cases of men killing their wives."

The couple was caught after the police recovered Weaver's cell phone and found incriminating text messages. They also recovered Rader's home computer with incriminating evidence. Rader reportedly turned down a plea deal, while Weaver accepted a deal and testified against Rader, claiming that the murder was her idea and he didn't believe she was serious.