Wait, Is Erika Kirk Actually Suing 'The View' and ABC Following Charlie Kirk's Death? 'The View' hosts have spoken about Charlie Kirk on the show. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 29 2025, 3:04 p.m. ET

Just because Donald Trump is unafraid to either file a lawsuit against ABC or hint at it through social media posts, it doesn't mean that others are so quick to do that if they are unhappy with what an on-air personality says. But when the rumor started about Erika Kirk suing The View and ABC for comments made on the daytime television talk show, it caused a stir on the internet.

So, is Erika Kirk really suing The View? The hosts of The View have spoken about Erika's husband, political activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed at a speaking event on the Utah Valley University campus. However, have they said anything damaging to Charlie or Erika's character? That would be the logical grounds for a lawsuit, especially if Erika were to file a defamation suit. Those who support Erika and those who are just plain curious want to know what the truth is.

Is Erika Kirk suing 'The View'?

During the Sept. 15, 2025, episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg spoke about Charlie's murder and delivered a message to the accused shooter. She said that "taking somebody out" is not the answer and that "killing people doesn't do anything except make it a horrible world for their children." She did not say anything in her message that goes against Charlie or Erika.

And, according to Snopes, the rumor about Erika suing The View is just that, a rumor. Snopes reported that the rumor stems from a Facebook group called America's Last Line of Defense. On the Facebook group, there is a post from Sept. 16, 2025 that says Erika filed a $40 million defamation suit against both The View and ABC.

The post also quotes Erika as saying, "The things they said about my husband are shameful and disgusting." However, there is no evidence of Erika filing this alleged lawsuit or saying this quite about the hosts of The View. The 'intro' section for the Facebook group even explains its intentions: "The flagship of the ALLOD network of trollery and propaganda for cash. Nothing on this page is real."

Did Erika Kirk get a show to replace 'The View'?

There was another rumor about Erika being given her own talk show to replace The View. While it's unclear where exactly it originated from, there is a similar Facebook post like the one about her alleged lawsuit from another group. In that post, the text says that Erika and Megyn Kelly will replace The View with their own show.