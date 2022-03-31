Is MTV's 'Ex on the Beach' Available to Stream on Hulu?By Shannon Raphael
Mar. 31 2022, Published 2:16 p.m. ET
The hit MTV reality series, Ex on the Beach, is officially returning for Season 5, and a new cast of singletons is headed to a luxury mansion for what they think will be a relaxing getaway.
The show, which is based on a British series of the same name, first debuted in 2018. The premise is a cross between Love Island, Bachelor in Paradise, and a worst-case nightmare scenario of spending time in a gorgeous vacation location with your ex.
Many of the cast members have previously appeared on other reality shows, like Double Shot at Love, Love Island, Big Brother, Too Hot to Handle, The Challenge, and more.
As the title of the series suggests, the stars' exes will be headed to the property throughout the season to stir things up. Some are looking to reconcile with their former partners, while others are seeking revenge.
While many viewers will catch the show live on MTV when Season 5 debuts on March 31, others may be interested in finding out the various streaming options for Ex on the Beach.
Is 'Ex on the Beach' available to stream on Hulu?
Current seasons of popular dating shows like Love Island UK, The Bachelor/The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise are all available to stream on Hulu (new episodes for the latter three shows go on the streamer the day after they air on live TV), leading fans to wonder if the same would be true for Season 5 of Ex on the Beach.
Though the streamer has various seasons of MTV shows like Catfish: The TV Show, The Challenge, Are You the One?, and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, viewers can't catch up on any season of Ex on the Beach with a regular Hulu account.
Those who are interested in watching the dating series on Hulu will have to upgrade their accounts to Hulu + Live TV, which costs $69.99 per month. Hulu + Live TV subscribers can add the MTV channel to their plans to watch shows like Ex on the Beach.
The series may not be available as part of a basic Hulu plan, but there are plenty of other ways to stream it.
Here's how to stream Season 5 of 'Ex on the Beach.'
Because the show originally airs on MTV, which is part of the Paramount Media Networks family, Ex on the Beach can be streamed on Paramount Plus. A basic subscription for Paramount Plus costs $4.99 (which includes ads), while a Premium plan runs at $9.99 a month (no ads). The streamer also offers a free one-week trial for new users.
Those who still have typical cable TV packages can catch up on Season 5 on MTV.com, though there will be commercial breaks on the site as well.
In addition to Hulu + Live TV, the series is also part of a few other live TV streaming services. These options include Sling TV, fuboTV, DirecTV, and YouTube TV.
New episodes of Ex on the Beach Season 5 air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.