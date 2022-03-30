Logo
Source: MTV

Meet the 'Ex on the Beach' Season 5 Cast

By

Mar. 30 2022, Published 4:58 p.m. ET

With each new reality series that premieres on network television or a streaming platform comes new potential cast members for MTV's Ex on the Beach. And in Season 5, there are plenty of familiar faces to go around from shows like Too Hot to Handle, Love Island, Big Brother, World of Dance, The Challenge, Double Shot at Love, and Paradise Hotel.

Who is in the Season 5 cast for 'Ex on the Beach'?

Even if you don't recognize every cast member or their respective exes, there's a good chance you'll know at least a few of the Season 5 cast members. While the name of the game is having fun and getting to know other potential partners, the main cast's exes arrive just in time to mess things up and bring the drama. It's what viewers sign up for when they watch the show, and it's why we all can't get enough.

Get to know the cast of Ex on the Beach Season 5 below!

Derynn Paige

Source: MTV

Derynn was originally in Double Shot at Love, during which she dated Pauly DelVecchio, aka Pauly D. She ended the show alone, but she's still a legitimate Instagram influencer. And she's back on reality TV to be accosted by her ex, Ricky Rogers, also known as Pretty Ricky, who also appeared on Double Shot at Love and works as a Chippendales dancer.

Ray Gantt

Source: MTV

Viewers might recognize Ray from Love Island, but he was also in The Amazing Race. And although he shared a Valentine's Day Instagram post about buying flowers and chocolate, making it seem like he's in a relationship, on Ex on the Beach, he's faced with his ex, Caro Viehweg, who is also from Love Island.

Da'Vonne Rogers

Source: MTV

Before Ex on the Beach, Da'Vonne competed in multiple seasons of Big Brother and The Challenge. But apparently, she wants to give another MTV reality show a shot, even if that means reuniting with her ex (though it's unclear who that may be).

Bryce Hirschberg

Source: MTV

You probably watched Bryce fail at finding love on Netflix's Too Hot to Handle. And if he's here to try to find romance again, he may be stopped in his influencer tracks by his Too Hot to Handle ex, Nicole O'Brien.

David Barta

Source: MTV

Before Ex on the Beach, David was in Paradise Hotel, but his ex this season, Kat Dunn, was on Big Brother. It's possible that when they reunite on Ex on the Beach they might feel that spark once again. There's nothing like 24-hour cameras in your face to make you realize you still love your ex.

Kyra Green

Source: MTV

While Kyra may no longer be with her Love Island UK Season 1 love interest, Emily Salch, both of them are in Ex on the Beach Season 5.

Arisce Wanzer

Source: MTV

Supermodel Arisce Wanzer starred in the short-lived Oxygen reality series Strut about transgender models trying to make it in the business. With more than 45,000 Instagram followers now and a lengthy portfolio, it's safe to say Arisce is a star.

Jonathan Troncoso

Source: MTV

As a former World of Dance contestant, Jonathan Troncoso isn't your typical Ex on the Beach cast member. But like his fellow castmates, he has a messy enough dating history to qualify for the drama that the show typically brings.

Ranin Karim

Source: MTV

She isn't from a reality show, but Ranin Karim might be more famous than some of the reality stars in the Season 5 cast. She's most well-known for having a relationship with former Hillsong Church pastor Carl Lentz before he was fired for cheating on his wife.

Ranin appeared in the Discovery Plus docuseries Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed to tell her side of things, but don't expect Carl to make a cameo in Ex on the Beach as her ex-boyfriend.

Alain Lorenzo

Source: MTV

Like Ranin, Alain Lorenzo was not a reality star prior to being cast on Ex on the Beach Season 5. He appears to be a weight lifter and law student, however, and if that combination means he's a highly athletic single with the wit to match, then the other eligible cast members are in trouble.

Watch Ex on the Beach on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.

